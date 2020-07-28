Delta state House of Assembly passes Public Occupational Safety Bill

By Mercy Obojeghren

Asaba, July 28, 2020 The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Public Occupational Safety Bill.

The passage of the bill followed a report presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Peace and Security, Mr Asupa Porteta, at the plenary in Asaba.

Presenting the report, Porteta said that the proposed law required owners of places open to the public to procure and install the prescribed Smart Surveillance Cameras.

He said that the cameras would be installed to capture the view from the inside, outside as well as the surrounding premises of the public places.

He listed such public places to include shopping malls, eateries, cinemas, petrol stations and hotels, among others.

Porteta also said that the bill when passed, would help to ensure sanity in such public places.

Subsequently, the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the consideration of the report, its third reading and passage.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Mr Rueben Izeze.

When the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, put the report to a voice vote, the bill was unanimously passed by the members.

The speaker commended the members for the passage of the bill, adding that it would help to improve security in the state.

