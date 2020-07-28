Customs decorates 68 newly promoted officers in Bauchi, tasks them on diligence

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, July 28, 2020 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bauchi Zonal Office, on Tuesday decorated 68 newly promoted senior officers.

Mr Boyilia Binga, Comptroller (Administration), Bauchi Zone, charged the officers at the ceremony in Bauchi, to put in their best through hard work and dedication to duties.

Binga listed the promoted officers include; one Comptroller, (CC) three Deputy Comptrollers (DC), two Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC), 32 Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSP), 14 Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC1) and 14 Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC11).

The comptroller urged the officers to ensure that Nigeria’s borders were protected, particularly from smugglers; as well as ensure that they did not disappoint the service because of the confidence it had in their abilities to serve their country faithfully.

Also speaking, Mr Adesanmi Omiye, Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone D, called on the officers to work diligently to justify their promotions.

Omiye said the promotion was a call to higher duties and responsibilities for the officers.

He assured the officers to discharge that in every dedication to duty, there was always huge reward at the end.

He further reminded them that the elevation came with increased responsibility, and management expected them to bring their various experiences to bear in carrying out their mandate.

Comptroller Joshua Ogini, who responded on behalf of promoted officers, appreciated the Controller General, Hamid Ali, and other superior officers for giving them an opportunity to serve.

Ogini pledged that the promoted officers would not relent in their efforts to serve the customs service diligently and passionately.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr Basil Ochigbo, Public Relations officer, Federal Operations Unit, Zone D, Bauchi, was among those promoted from the rank of ASC to DSC.

