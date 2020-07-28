COVID-19 not threat to NDLEA’s war against drug peddlers – Commander

By Bukola Adetoye

Lagos, July 27, 2020 The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State, Commander, Mr Ralph Igwenagu on Monday said the Conoravirus disease (COVID-19) was not a deterrent to the Agency’s war against illicit drug peddlers.

He said this while speaking in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Igwenagu said that the command had adopted new strategies to nip in the bud the actvities of drug peddlers in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic anxiety.

According to him, the agency has provided its officials with necessary Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), to enable them to carry out their duties without fear of contracting the virus.

He added that the command was partnering some media orgnisations in its sensitisation drive of residents to the need to desist from drug abuse.

He said, “my assessment of the command on arrest and seizures is that there is tremendous improvement, even on persecutions.”

He said that some of the illegal drugs seized comprised of Tramadol, Rahypnol, cough syrup with codeine among others.

“No fewer than 180 drug users are currently going through rehabilitation in the command.

“The command has also secured the conviction of over 156 suspected drug dealers, now serving different terms of imprisonment in the state,” he said.

Igwenagu, who commended the resilience of his officers and men of the command, said “they are committed to rid Lagos state of menace of illicit drugs.”

