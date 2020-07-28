COVID-19: Lagos discharges 51 Nigerians, 11 foreigners

By Oluwafunke Ishola/Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, July 28, 2020 The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced the recovery and discharge of 62 coronavirus patients, comprising of 51 Nigerians and 11 foreign nationals.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 62 #COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females and 43 males including 11 foreign nationals, were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 22 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); 7 from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 2 from Gbagada, 4 from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

”Remember, #COVID19 spreads faster in crowded places. Avoid crowded places, open up your windows and meet people in open places.

”Maintain physical distancing even if you #MaskUp, #take responsibility for a COVID-19 free Lagos, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you! Let’s stay safe!,” he said.

