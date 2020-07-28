Cotton growers laud Ogun Govt. for support toward boosting local production

By Joy Akinsany

Abeokuta, July, 28,2020 The Cotton Growers Association of Nigeria, Ogun Chapter, has commended the state government for providing 10,000 hectares of land to support cotton farmers and boost production in the state.

The state Chairman of the association, Mr Olorunshola Osasona, made the commendation in Abeokuta on Tuesday while briefing newsmen.

Osasona noted that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government recently provided 10,000 hectares of land to the association, located at Iwoye Ketu, in Imeko Afon LGA of the state.

He said that the provision of the land had reduced the burden of cotton farmers in the state.

“We need a large expanse of land to enjoy cotton farming, and the beauty of it is that it should be on cluster.

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun has addressed this problem, by allocating 10,000 hectares of land to our association.

“This is unprecedented, coupled with other benefits we stand to enjoy in the state’s Anchor Borrowers Programme,” he said.

The chairman noted that in 2019, a memorandum of understanding was signed with all para-military outfits to the effect that materials for their uniforms would be sourced locally.

He said the development served as a motivation for cotton growers and had curtailed overdependence on importation of raw materials.

“The type of cotton we have in Ogun State is the long staple cotton, and it is of high quality unlike the short staple ones, and we have very fertile land for its cultivation.

“Let me reiterate that with the move by the Ogun State Government,there is bound to be a revival of our local economy,” he said.

Osasona advised cotton growers to see the COVID-19 pandemic as a wake-up call, charging them to seize the various opportunities provided by the state government to expand their businesses.

He thanked the state ministry of agriculture for giving farmers such an opportunity.

He expressed the hope that, with the government support and contributions from the private sector, some of the ailing cotton and garment industries would be revived.

