Buhari hails AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina on clearance by Independent Panel

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, July 28, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group.

The president, who made his feelings known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the clearance was a further validation of Adesina’s competence and integrity to lead the institution.

Buhari congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

The president commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

Buhari believed that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period, and serve as impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities.

He also expressed the hope that the clearance would fuel the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

The President urged Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office.

He also assured Adesina of the prayers and support of Nigerians.

