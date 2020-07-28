Buhari congratulates Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, July 28, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, on his 60th birthday.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that Buhari felicitated with Obanikoro, his family and friends on the auspicious occasion.

He described Obanikoro as a classic example of a grassroots politician who served as local council chairman, commissioner for home affairs and culture, senator, High Commissioner to Ghana and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs.

He commended Obanikoro’s dedication to the APC, particularly the contributions he made toward the success of the party at state and federal levels in the last election.

The president wished him many more years of good health, strength and service to the nation.

