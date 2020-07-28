Avoid playing ethnic, religious politics, Nasarawa lawmaker urges youths

By Awayi Kuje

Politics

Lafia, July 28, 2020 (NAN) Mr Daniel Ogazi, member representing Kokona East Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has advised youths against playing ethnic and religious politics in order for the country to have credible leaders.

Ogazi (APC), who is the Deputy Majority Leader of the assembly, gave the advice, while playing host to the executive members of Mada Development Association (MDA), Youth wing, on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that ethnic and religious politics could only bring setback to the development of the country.

“I listened carefully to your submissions and I want to assure you of my unflinching support.

“I want to advise you to lead your people with the fear of God and to carry them along while discharging your duties.

“What we want is quality leadership that will impact positively on people’s lives and bring the desired development.

“It is in view of this that I want to advise you and other youths to shun ethnic and religious politics,” he said.

Ogazi called for mutual understanding and cooperation among all the ethnic groups in his constituency and the state at large.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Obadiah Kyune, said that the visit was aimed at identifying with the lawmaker, assuring him of their support in the discharge of his duties.

“You are representing us well and we will continue to partner with you to promote unity and peaceful co-existence in the Kokona council area of the state,” he said.

The chairman assured the lawmaker of the association’s commitment to making life better and abundant for the people of the area.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...