Sen.Adeola pledges full implementation of constituency projects

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja,July 26, 2020 Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos-West) says he will, during the recess of National Assembly, monitor execution of his numerous facilitated constituency projects

to ensure faithful implementation by contractors based on fund releases.

Adeola,who made the disclosure in a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro in Abuja on Sunday, expressed joy at the completion of some of the projects.

The senator, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, said that pictorial evidences from constituents, indicated that work was ongoing on many of his facilitated projects.

According to him, some of the projects have already attained 100 per cent completion.

He, however, stressed that he would want to personally see some of the projects execution, using the opportunity provided by the recess.

“I want to express joy that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently ravaging the world economy, we are still able to make significant changes for the benefit of our people.

“My constituents called my attention to the completion of some constituency projects in Lagos West that I facilitated, and I told them more will come before the year runs out.

” With the size of my constituency and its numerous developmental challenges, one will try to ensure that whatever is its due is implemented based on availability of funds” he stated.

He listed some of the projects completed of which his constituent sent him photographs to include:

“Solar Powered Street lights in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA), located at Ishaga Onisapa Apasa Adejiyan Extension and Baale Street-Ajegunle Boundary Bus Stop.

“Also, Polaris Bank-Alakija Street in Second Avenue Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin LGA,” he said.

He said that all the 10 local government areas in his senatorial district would benefit in one or more of his solar powered electrification, solar powered boreholes projects.

He further added that in addition, the 500KVA transformers were to be implemented among his facilitated constituency projects.

The senator also said that most of the contractors had mobilised to site and work would commence within the week at Badagry, Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Ojo, Alimosho and Oshodi-.Isolo.

He added that he would ensure the implementation of his constituency projects in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

