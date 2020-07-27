FGN Bond Stop Rates Fall for All Maturities Auctioned amid Demand Pressure…

In the just concluded week, DMO sold FGN bonds worth N177 billion at the primary market auction, viz: 10-year, 12.50% FGN APR 2026 worth N25.00 billion, 15-year, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 paper worth N42.00 billon, 25-year, 9.80% FGN JUL 2045 bond worth N75.00 billion and 30-year, 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 debt worth N35.00 billion.

Given the high demand, stop rates for all maturities fell: stop rate for 10-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds fell to 6.00%(from 16.61%), 9.50% (from 11.00%) and 9.95% (from 12.15%) respectively. Also, the values of FGN bonds traded at the over-the-counter (OTC) segment appreciated further for most maturities tracked amid demand pressure.

Specifically, the 7-year, 13.53% FGN MAR 2025 note, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 debt and the 20-year, 16.25% FGN APR 2037 bond appreciated by N3.28, N1.09 and N8.95 respectively; their corresponding yields fell further to 4.97% (from 5.67%), 8.00% (from 8.18%) and 9.14% (from 9.91%) respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market rose for all maturities tracked amid renewed demand pressure.

The 10-year, 6.75% JAN 28, 2021 bond, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047

debt gained USD0.20, USD2.18 and USD2.52 respectively; while their corresponding yields fell to 4.23% (from

4.70%), 8.57% (from 8.84%) and 8.52% (from 8.79%) respectively.

In the new week, we expect OTC bond prices to appreciate (and yields to moderate) amid increased flight to

safety by institutional investors against the backdrop of ample financial system liquidity.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...