Declare Nov.16 as a National Zik Day – Group Urges

A group of journalists from Izunnwanne, the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, has beckoned upon the federal government to pronounce 16 November as a public holiday in honour of Nnamdi Azikwe, who was the first indigenous president of the country.

The day was chosen as it coincides with his birthday, 16 November, 1904, and the day Nigeria achieved the republican status, 16 November, 1963.

A letter recalling the honour of the renowned late Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, which was signed by the group’s chairman, Sir Abuchi Anuenyiagu, and secretary, Mr. Ugwuoke Ugwuoke, was directed to the Southeast Governors’ Forum.

According to the group, “Nigeria attained the status of a republic on Nov.16,1963, and this coincides with the birthday of Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe.

“It’s a known fact that Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was instrumental to the inauguration of Nov.16 as Nigeria’s Republic Day.

“The concept is to make that day a National Day. It is regrettable that 57 years after, the significant historical omission has yet been addressed.”

The need to honour Azikwe was stressed by the group as he is said to remain a figure of Nigeria’s Nationhood, bearing in mind his prominent role in the pre-independence struggle for self-rule by Nigeria.

“His initiative to end the civil war, and his great ideas and liberal ideals that never discriminated against any Nigerian tribe is worthy of honour.

“It is on the basis of all these that we urge the Southeast Governors to support and spearhead the initiative for dedication, recognition and declaration of Nov.16 (being the birthday anniversary of Zik) as a National Day, to be marked as a public holiday in honour of Zik.

The group advised the governments of the five states in the southeast geo-political zone to set an example by declaring Nov.16 a work-free day in honour of Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe.

“Given the fact that he was a South Easterner, who once led the defunct Eastern Region and recorded great achievements for the region in his time, before advancing the campaign to the National level”

