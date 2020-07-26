We’ll participate in LG elections in Bauchi – APC Chairman

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, July 26, 2020 The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Uba Nana, said on Sunday that the party would participate in the forthcoming council election in the state.

Newsmen reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) had scheduled the local government elections for Aug. 17 across the 20 LGAs in the state.

Nana, who stated this while addressing APC supporters in Bauchi, said that the party was ready to participate in the forthcoming council polls in the state.

He dispelled the rumours going round that the party was not going to participate in the council, saying that it was borne out of mischief.

“Our party has concluded all arrangements to go for the council election and we are very optimistic of winning.

“I want to start by telling our supporters in APC across the state that we will participate in the elections,” he said.

Nana appealed to SIEC to give all the political parties a level-playing ground and the people of the state the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

He, however, urged party supporters to come out en masse to vote for APC during the elections.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...