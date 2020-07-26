Unilorin VC condoles with Gov. AbdulRazaq over father’s death

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, July 25, 2020 The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has commiserated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara over the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu AbdulRazaq, SAN.

The vice chancellor, in a statement issued by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr .Kunle Akogun, on Saturday, described the death of AbdulRazaq as an incalculable loss to Nigeria.

He said that the late legal luminary had been contributing in multidimensional ways to the development and greatness of Nigeria since 1950s.

AbdulKareem said that the late elder-statesman’s footprints in scholarship, law, politics, nationalism, community development and education were too glaring and manifest to be lost to history.

He also described the deceased, who was a former Chairman of the nation’s Body of Benchers, as the first lawyer of the Northern Nigerian origin and the first indigene of Kwara to be conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“He played remarkable roles in so many ways and at so many levels and over so many decades that one would think he existed for many centuries,” said Abdulkareem.

The vice chancellor further said that the university was greatly indebted to the late nationalist, not only for his contributions to its establishment, but for other roles played in its development over the years and most especially, towards the development of the institution’s host community.

According to him, the university shall remain perpetually grateful to the late elder statesman for leading his respected family of distinguished lawyers to endow a professorial chair at its Faculty of Law over two decades ago.

This, he said, had led to the production of the institution’s first Professor of Law and the pioneer Dean of the faculty on its re-establishment in the late 1990s through his nephew, Prof. Muhammad AbdulRazaq.

“The late frontline statesman will be sorely missed, particularly at this time when the often well-informed insight and impeccable wisdom of elders like him are needed to help the country find its direction out of the myriad of challenges halting her progress,” he said.

Abdulkareem also extended his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the state Council of Emirs and Obas, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, over the death of ‘a model patriot and great son of the historic Ilorin emirate.’

Abdulkareem prayed Allah to grant the soul of the late AbdulRazaq eternal rest and the governor, other members of his family as well as the people of Ilorin emirate and Kwara in general the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...