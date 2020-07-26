Third Mainland Bridge repairs: LASWA deploys safety systems on waterways

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, July 26, 2020 The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says it has deployed measures to ensure maximum safety for commuters who choose waterways, following the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

LASWA’s General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the authority had prepared adequately for commuters.

Emmanuel said: “LASWA is also in partnership with the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission, to deploy all safety systems to ensure maximum safety on the waterways.

“Some of these safety and security systems that have been put in place include the deployment of safety marshals, LASWA waterguards, security provided by NIWA Police Command and the Marine Police.

“These are strategical positioned at Yaba, Oworo, Marina and Falomo, just to mention a few, while also patrolling the routes during peak periods.

“We have also deployed water ambulances to jetties in these strategic locations.”

According to him, LASWA, in collaboration with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has shown preparedness by mapping out alternative routes, so that commuters can get to their destinations faster using the waterways.

He said: “Ferries plying various routes will be available from 6.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. daily.

“Passengers are advised to adhere strictly to all safety guidelines, as provided by the Lagos State Government.

“Make sure you wash your hands before boarding or use a hand sanitiser, wear a face mask at all times, maintain social distancing in the queue, wear your life jacket properly and follow instructions.”

According to him, ferry operations are available on such routes as Ikorodu Terminal – Ebute- Ero, Ilaje (Bariga), Addax Jetty (Sandfill), Five Cowries Terminal (Falomo), CMS, Apapa (Liverpool).

He said that ferries are also available from Ilaje (Bariga) Terminal to Ikorodu, Ebute-Ero, CMS, Flour Mills (Apapa), Addax Jetty (Sandfill), Five Cowries Terminal (Falomo), Lekki, Law School.

Emmanuel added: ” Other routes are Ilaje ( Bariga)Terminal-Badore, Oke-Ira Nla; Badore (Ajah) – Ijede (Ikorodu), and CMS Marina – Apapa (Flour Mills, Liverpool).

“Ajah (Badore, Oke-Ira Nla) – Addax Jetty (Sandfill), Five Cowries Terminal (Falomo) and Adekunle – Apapa, CMS, Lekki, VI, Falomo.

“Oyingbo – Apapa, CMS, Lekki, Falomo; Mile 2 – Ajegunle, Apapa, CMS, Lekki and Lekki – Badore, Ilaje (Bariga), Bayeku, Ikorodu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partial closure of the bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, is expected to last for six months from July 24.

The closure is to enable the ministry to fix the worn out expansion joints on the bridge.

