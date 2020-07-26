Stanbic IBTC plans wholly-owned Life Insurance Subsidiary

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC wishes to announce that it has commenced the process of seeking regulatory approvals to establish a wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary to be known and referred to as Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited.

The commencement of operations for this proposed subsidiary is subject to receiving all required regulatory approvals, including licensing by the National Insurance Commission.

Accordingly, Stanbic IBTC will update the market upon completion of the regulatory approval process as well as licensing of the new subsidiary.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...