Oyo NUJ lauds gov.Makinde over appointment of NLC as perm secretary

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, July 26, 2020 The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council, has lauded Gov. Seyi Makinde on the appointment of Alhaji Bayo Titilola-Sodo, the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) as a Permanent Secretary.

Alhaji Ademola Babalola, the State NUJ Chairman, gave the commendation while hosting Titilola-Sodo at the NUJ Press Centre in Ibadan on Sunday.

Newsmen reports that Titilola-Sodo was recently appointed as pioneer Permanent Secretary of the State Local Government Staff Pensions Board.

NAN reports that Titilola-Sodo was until his appointment as Permanent Secretary, the State NLC Chairman and Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA) in Atiba Local Government Area of the state.

Babalola described the elevation of Titilola-Sodo, also the immediate past President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state, as a welcome development to the labour movement.

“The elevation of our distinguished NLC Chairman, Titilola-Sodo is a welcome development if we are to go by the exploits of the labour leader in the state local government administration.

“It is a thing of joy that the labour of our heroes are no longer in vain. Titilola-Sodo is a man imbued with character of a Omoluabi (good person). He has weathered the storm and deserves all the accolades one can muster.

“A great thinker and highly disciplined union leader. Titilola-Sodo is a selfless and wonderful personality whose love for fellow workers attest to why he was elected twice as NULGE President and recently NLC Chairman.

“On behalf of all journalists in the state, I celebrate an achiever and a great citizen of the state. May God guide, guard and protect you to excel in this onerous task,” he said.

The NUJ chairman commended the governor for appointing a thoroughbred professional like Titilola-Sodo as the pioneer permanent secretary in the state Local Government Staff Pensions Board.

According to him, the governor by this singular appointment, has shown that he is a listening leader, who heeded the cries of local government workers to have a permanent secretary in the board.

In his response, Titilola-Sodo thanked the NUJ for the honour and expressed his readiness to work with the governor in realising his continuous and timely payment of retired council workers’ pensions as and when due.

Titilola-Sodo said that local government workers had been championing the need for the state to have a permanent secretary in the Pensions Board.

He said that the governor by his appointment had fulfilled one of his electoral promises to the workers in the state.

“I can’t thank my brother, Babalola, the NUJ Chairman enough for this honour. He is a worthy comrade.

“The transformation of the press centre in less than seven months of his tenure, attests to his brilliance, astuteness, unalloyed support and cooperation of his wonderful team.

“I equally wish to specially thank Gov. Makinde for his love for the state workforce. Makinde approved minimum wage early this year and also paid its arrears to workers.

“This, the governor did in spite of the coronavirus pandemic which has badly affected the state’s resources,” he said.

Titilola-Sodo said that workers in the state owed the governor a lot, expressing appreciation to Gov. Makinde for his usual support to council workers and pensioners.

“Our governor is a man with milk of kindness. He has lifted the fortunes of Oyo State workers since he came on board last year.

“We will continue to support him to actualise his dreams for a better Oyo State,” Titilola-Sodo said.

NAN reports that Titilola-Sodo was accompanied by the Acting Chairman of NLC, Mr Kayode Martins and other executive members of the NLC in the state.

