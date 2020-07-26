Nigerian Envoy in South Africa inaugurates NICASA board of trustees

By Busayo Onijala

Lagos, July 25, 2020 Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, has inaugurated the Board of Trustees for Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Newsmen reports that the 29 members of NICASA Board of Trustees, chaired by Chief Chucks Okoye, were drawn from Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

Inaugurating the body, the Consul General described NICASA as a “child of circumstance” with the unique opportunity to change the narrative and bring focus and hope to Nigerian community in South Africa.

“We must understand that the expectation of Nigerians is very high and you need to build trust and bridges of collaboration to take them to their destination.

“As you embark on the journey of success, remember that success is not a destination, it is a journey.

“You must remain committed to the purpose for the creation of this unique association and not undermine the very essence of its existence,” Adama said.

The Nigerian envoy commended the NICASA leadership for demonstrating resilience and hope in the midst of enormous challenges.

“I would like to remind you that you are the conscience of this association and the epitome of its advancement and sustenance.

“With your weight of experience, integrity and sense of purpose, your advices, wisdom and direction is greatly needed to assist the executive in steering the ship of the association,” Adama told the BOT.

He assured that the Nigerian mission was determined to assist the association in making its work easier.

“We shall continue to do what’s possible within the limits of our funding which appears challenged at the moment,” he said.

NICASA President, Ben Okolie, said that the association would address the need to provide identity to Nigerians living in South Africa.

“The board of trustees will work with the executive to ensure this project is achieved,” he said.

He said that members of NICASA BOT were drawn from various fields of endeavors, including the academia and other corporate establishments.

Members of the NICASA Board of Trustees during the inauguration at Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“The members of the board are the bulwark of any organization and it’s great shock absorber whose strength the executive will rely on.

“We trust in your capacity to do the Nigerian citizens in South Africa proud in the discharge of your duties,” Okolie said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...