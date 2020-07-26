NASD Plc Appoints Mr. Kyari Abba Bukar as Independent Non-Executive Director

NASD PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyari Abba Bukaras an Independent Non-Executive Director on its Board.
Mr. Kyari Bukar is a consummate professional with over 30 years’ experience in information technology, financial services and business analytics. Mr. Bukar holds a B.Sc. degree in Physics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria and an M.Sc. degree in Nuclear Engineering from Oregon State University, USA.
He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School, USA. His started his career at Hewlett Packard, California, USA, where he grew through the ranks to become the Technical Marketing Programme Manager.
On his return to Nigeria, he joined FSB International Bank (now Fidelity Bank) and served in various roles including Executive Director, e-Banking IT and Operations.
He also served as MD/CEO of Unified Payments System Limited (formerly Valucard Nigeria PLC) where he spearheaded the Company’s complete reorganization, transforming the company into one of the most secure, technologically advanced and profitable payments processors in Nigeria.
He was the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and currently serves as; an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, the Chairman of Sunu Assurances Nigeria PLC and CRC Credit Bureau Limited among others.
Following the above changes, the Board of NASD PLC now comprises the following Directors:
|Name
|Designation
|Mr. Olutola Mobolurin
|Chairman
|Mr. Chike Nwanze
|Vice-Chairman
|Mr. Bola Ajomale
|Managing Director
|Mr. Oladipo Aina
|Non-Executive Director
|Mr. Ariyo Olushekun
|Non-Executive Director
|Mr. Kayode Falowo
|Non-Executive Director
|Mr. Abubakar Lawal
|Non-Executive Director
|Ms. Oby Ugboma
|Non-Executive Director
|Mr. Samuel Nwanze
|Non-Executive Director
|Mr. Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede
|Non-Executive Director
|Mr. Kyari Bukar
|Independent Non-Executive Director
