Monitoring unit lauds FCT water, environmental boards service delivery

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, July 26, 2020 The Federal Capital Territory Administration has commended the FCT Water Board for prompt response in tackling complaints brought to it in the past two weeks.

Mr Olawale Labiyi Director of the Monitoring and Inspection, gave the commendation in a statement by Mrs Josie Mudasiru, Head, Public Relations Unit of the department, on Sunday in Abuja.

Labiyi said he was impressed with the observation made by Mr Obinna Nkwocha, Head of City Monitoring Division about some agencies that are prompt when it comes to service delivery.

He said that all leakages reported to water board, especially in Asokoro area, were promptly attended to during the last two weeks.

“And that this action alone has saved government a lot of money as they have prevented wastage of treated water,” he said.

He added that attending to breeding manhole on time would reduce breeding of diseases in the city and restore its aesthetic beauty.

Similarly, Labiyi applauded the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for it quick response in addressing issues brought to it notice within the past two weeks.

The director, therefore, called on FCT residents to report complaints through the different channels of feedback that had been made available by the administration.

He noted that promoting good governance was not for those in authority alone, assuring that the FCT administration was committed to excellent service delivery to residents.

H said that the department of monitoring and inspection was established out of the desire to ensure efficient and effective services delivery in FCT.

“The onus now lies on everyone to support government by maintaining public infrastructures, and reporting challenges whenever they occur.”

He said other departments are also doing well, but should double up efforts in ensuring that time allocated to handling complaints was reduced to the barest minimum.

