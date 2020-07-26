Lawmaker empowers 424 youth, women in Bauchi

By Auwalu Yusuf Birnin Kudu

Ganjuwa (Bauchi State) July 26, 2020 Sen. Halliru Jika (APC-Bauchi Central), has distributed 424 economic strengthening equipment to constituents, as part of effort to empower youth and women.

Jika made the disclosure at the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Sunday in Kafin Madaki, Headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He listed the items to include 25 cars; 96 motorcycles, 83 tricycles, 50 power generating sets, 130 sewing machines and 40 water pumps, adding that each of the beneficiaries would recieve N10,000.

Jika also presented N3 million cash donation to 300 women in the six LGAs in the disict, to enable them engage in businesses of their choice.

According to him, the gesture is aimed at encouraging self reliance, productivity and enhance wealth creation in the society.

Jika added that arrangements were on to expand the scope of the programme to mobilise participation in subsequent exercises.

The senator reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards youth empowerment, development of infrastructure, anti corruption crusade and agricultural transformation programme as well as security of lives and property.

Also speaking, Alhaji Uba Nana, the APC Chairman in the state, lauded the gesture, describing it as timely.

Nana said the gesture would go a long way to reduce poverty and address unemployment problem in the state.

While calling on political office holders to emulate the gesture, Nana urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the support and engage in productive activities.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Mati Yusuf, thanked the senator for the gesture and pleged to engage in productive activities.

Newsmen reports that Jika had earlier disbursed N3.6 million to 120 indigent students studying in various higher institutions of learning in the country.

