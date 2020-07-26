Lawmaker commits N10m to provision of electricity for Niger community

By Obinna Unaeze

Borgu (Niger), July 26 A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Jafara Mohammed, says he has spent N10 million to provide electricity for Tunga Tada village in Borgu Local Government area of Niger.

Mohammed, representing Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency in Niger, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Borgu.

He said that the amount was expended on the purchase of two transformers, poles, cables and other materials.

“I spent N10 million recently to purchase two new transformers, electricity poles, cables and other materials in order to provide electricity for Tunga Tada and other neighboring villages in Borgu,” he said.

The lawmaker said that as the representative of his people, his priority would continue to be on provision of dividends of democracy for them.

The lawmaker said that the electorate expected good representation and provision of basic amenities, promising, therefore, to promise to do more for the good of his people.

He noted that with the completion of Tungan Tada electrification project, about 10 communities had been connected to the national grid since his assumption of office.

Mohammed promised to also connect many other towns and villages in his constituency to the national grid.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Suleiman Yellow, the Youth Leader in Tungan Tada village, thanked the lawmaker for providing electricity in the village.

Yellow, who decried the absence of electricity in the area for over 30 years before the intervention by the lawmaker, said that Mohammed had improved their standard of living through the provision of the facility for the community. (

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...