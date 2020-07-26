Kanye West begs wife Kim Kardashian following Twitter rant

Kanye West issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter on Saturday — the same social media platform where he announced his plans to divorce her just days prior.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” West, 43, wrote.

Although West did not specify what “private matter” he was referring to, it’s likely related to his admission during a South Carolina campaign rally last weekend that the couple considered abortion when they were expecting their first child, daughter North, 7.

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” West told a crowd while crying. “She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

Reports indicated earlier in the week that Kardashian, 39, was “furious” over the abortion claims.

He then claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he’s been “trying” to divorce Kardashian, 39, ever since she attended a prison reform event also attended by rapper Meek Mill.

The Yeezy founder also subtly shaded the reality star’s past photoshoot with Playboy and claimed his mother-in-law Kris Jenner was no longer allowed to see the couple’s four kids.

Also on Monday, West tweeted that Kardashian “tried to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

Recording artist Kanye West, right, and wife Kim Kardashian West attend The Fashion Group International’s annual “Night of Stars” gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

West’s other tweets blasted Vogue editor Anna Wintour, whom he said balked at his latest design venture with Gap and then returned to “kiss his a–.” He also referred to Jenner as “Kris Jung-Un” and reportedly called her a White supremacist in now-deleted tweets.

Kardashian ultimately broke her silence on the drama on Wednesday with a public statement acknowledging West’s bipolar disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian’s statement shared to Instagram begins.

Kardashian said she realizes that her husband’s words can carry particular weight and “cause strong opinions and emotions” due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him to be a “brilliant and complicated” person that is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

