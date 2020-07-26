Insider Stock Trade Dealing: Nigerian Billionaire Tony Elumelu Scopes Additional 2,199,373 UBA Shares

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, acquired an additional 2,199,373 Shares of the Bank on Thursday, in accordance with the new Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing.

This was in addition to the 62,643,500 and 6,980,426 shares purchased between 20 and 21, July 2020 in Lagos. The Chairman has now purchased a combined 71,823,300 shares in the month of July.

The Bank said Elumelu purchased the additional shares at N6.15 per share, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, according to the statement issued through the Nigerian Stock Exchange and signed by Company Group Secretary, Bili A. Odum.

Aggregate information revealed the CEO bought 71,823,300 ordinary shares valued at N444,845,470.00 in the month of July, from the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos.

Insider Dealing: Tony Elumelu Buys Additional 2,199,373 UBA Shares

