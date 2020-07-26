Insider Stock Deals: Ex-GTBank MD Purchase 3,000,000 Shares UBA Shares

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Thursday announced that one of its executive directors purchased total shares of 3,000,000 between July 15, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bili A. Odum, Company Secretary, United Bank for Africa Plc and released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s website. The bank said Ayoku Liadi, an Executive Director of the company, bought 3,000,000 shares at N6.05 a unit through the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Liadi Ayoku

Ayoku Liadi was the Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank, Sierra Leone Limited where he led the bank to win the most profitable bank in Sierra Leone in 2013, as well as Financial Institution of the year in 2013, and The Most Customer-Focused Bank Award in 2012 by KPMG. He also had a stint at Zenith Bank and rose to the position of Deputy General Manager in 2006.

Similarly, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the Bank, purchased a total of 71,823,300 Shares of the Bank, valued at N444,845,470.00 in the month of July.

