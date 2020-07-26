Group empowers victims of human trafficking from Oyo

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, July 26, 2020 A sociopolitical group, Omitutun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has empowered victims of human trafficking recently rescued from Lebanon and returned to Oyo State.

The group presented a one million naira cheque to the state government at the governor’s office on Saturday in Ibadan in support of the victims.

Newsmen reports that the cheque was received on behalf of the state government by Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, Gov. Seyi Makinde’s aide on Disapora Affairs.

NAN also reports that the event featured the presentation of recognition award to some government officials for their outstanding performances.

Prof. Olufemi Saibu, the OID National Coordinator, said that the cash donation was to support the state government in reintegrating the victims back to the society.

Saibu explained that the group look forward to seeing the state government setting up an empowerment programme to reintegrate the victims into the community through vocational training.

He affirmed OID’s readiness to continuously support the initiatives of the governor in ensuring better welfare for the citizenry.

Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, the State OID Coordinator, commended the exceptional leadership of the governor, which he said was in line with the footsteps of the state’s founding fathers.

He said that the laudable policies of the Makinde-led administration had ushered in numerous dividends of democracy and met both immediate as well as future needs.

Chief Bisi Ilaka, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, commended the gesture, saying OID’s effort was recognised and highly appreciated by the state government.

NAN reports that among the awardees at the event were Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, the Secretary to the State Government, Sarumi-Aliyu and Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths and Sports.

Mrs Funke Mosebolatan, who presented OID excellence award to Adeosun, commended Makinde’s leadership style, saying his pragmatic leadership and gender neutrality was worthy of emulation.

Mrs Yemisi Ologunja, who presented a recognition award to Sarumi-Aliyu, lauded the efforts of Makinde in safeguarding the rights of female citizens.

She also commended the governor for tackling the frequent rape cases, sexual abuse, domestic violence and child-labour abuse by inaugurating the Family Court to prosecute perpetrators of the criminal acts.

Dr Debo Akande, Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, received the award of recognition as the first female SSG on behalf of Adeosun.

Bolarinwa’s award of recognition was received by Mr Ayomide Ogundeji at the event.

