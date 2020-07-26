Group donates palliative items to Edda communities in Ebonyi

By Douglas Okoro

Nguzu-Edda (Ebonyi), July 26, 2020 The Nzuko Edda USA Inc, a group of Edda sons and daughters living in the U.S. has donated thousands of bags of rice as palliatives to Edda communities in Afikpo South Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi.

Mr Anthony Ani, President of the association, said on Sunday in Nguzu that the over 120,000 bags of rice palliatives were aimed at alleviating the economic hardship of most Edda people at home in this period of coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the donation was its contribution toward assisting members of the communities, especially the less privileged affected by the current economic lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ani said: “Sensing that the ravaging hardship rocking people all over the world might be taking its toll on the less privileged indigenes in the various Edda communities, we rallied together to help by sending home the relief materials.

“We cannot see our people struggling and suffering every day, without coming to their aid; even though we have our burdens here, we think we’re in a much better position to help.”

He said that the association inaugurated a six-member team to equitably distribute the palliatives to all the 11 autonomous communities representing the Edda’s 72 villages, especially to those in the lowest rung of the economic ladder.

Earlier, Chief Chukwuma Oka, Chairman of the Diaspora Relief Committee and former President of Nzuko Edda USA Inc, noted that the pandemic had caused devastating hunger and starvation in many families.

Oka said that the relief was part of efforts by the association to assist people of the area who were in economic distress to overcome the hardship.

He said that the association was committed to ensuring that the palliatives were equitably distributed to the down-trodden and vulnerable members of the various communities.

“This is what we do for our people and we have to ensure that we do it right.

“There is pain and hunger in the land and this is our widow’s mite to our people. It will not solve all their problems but it will provide a relief,” Oka said

The Chairman of the Palliative Distribution Committee in Nigeria, Rev. David Agwu, who superintended the distribution, commended the association for the relief assistance.

He reminded recipients of the relief materials in the 11 communities that their sons and daughters in America were standing by them in this period of economic distress to help in cushioning the effect of the economic hardship.

“Your children in America, aware of the grip of this pandemic and its economic strangulation on widows, the elderly and the poor, contributed money and bought these relief materials to offer you succour.

“This is not from any politician or political party and it was not politically motivated,” Agwu said.

Chief Uka Udu, the Palace Secretary of Eze Edda, while appreciating the group for the gesture, prayed for God’s protection, riches and abundance of grace upon their lives.

“We thank you all and we will always remember you all as you have remembered us,” Udu said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mercy Ude, from Amangwu Community, thanked the group for their benevolence and prayed God to bless members of the association

