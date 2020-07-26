Enugu records 15 new COVID-19 cases

By Maureen Ojinaka

Enugu, July 26, 2020 The Enugu State Government on Sunday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infection in the state to 741.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, said this in a statement in Enugu.

Obi said that the confirmation of the new cases is also in the update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 299, adding that 425 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests which came out negative, while 17 patients were confirmed dead.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010 if they noticed any COVID-19 related symptoms or knew anyone who might have developed the symptoms.

He advised residents to adhere strictly to NCDC precautionary measures, saying “COVID-19 is real.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...