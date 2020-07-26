EKSG introduces teaching of ICT from primary school, reviews laws

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ado Ekiti, July 25, 2020 Ekiti State Government on Saturday announced introduction of new education policy that will accommodate teaching of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), from primary school level.

The new development was made known in a statement in Ado Ekiti by the Commissioner for Information, Chief Muyiwa Olumilua.

He said that the policy was part of decisions taken late Friday at a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council, presided over by Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

According to him, the Executive Council approved the development of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT), policy in education for both primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State.

“This is in furtherance of one of the major pillars of the Fayemi-led administration, which is the Knowledge Economy

“The Policy was approved to fulfill the quest to commence ICT education right from our basic schools in Ekiti and to embrace a structured approach in building a robust, scalable and sustainable ICT culture.

“The need to ensure that global practices are put in place so that teaching/leaning will deliver and produce world class products cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

Olumilua further explained that the step would boost ICT know-how among the citizens and expand the scope of knowledge for more opportunities in the global community.

The Commissioner said the proposed policy would also cover six thematic areas which include: human capital development, infrastructure, awareness and communication, governance, financing, as well as monitoring and evaluation.

He said council also approved the memorandum on the Establishment of Ekiti State Institute of Local Government Studies Bill, 2020.

The bill is to make a Law to provide for the establishment of the Institute of Local Government Studies, in Ilawe-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti South West LGA.

He said that establishment of the institute was for students and civil servants to obtain training in Local Government Studies, Vocational Studies, Community Development and Social Work, ICT, and other relevant courses.

Besides, he said, council approved a memorandum on the review of Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 (Vol. 3&4), saying the review of the Laws was an ongoing process aimed at bringing the five volumes of the first edition of the Laws of Ekiti State up to date.

“The provisions of the five volumes of the Laws of Ekiti State were last reviewed in 2009, and some of the laws have become obsolete or repealed,” he said.

According to Olumilua, the laws passed by the Ekiti State House of Assembly since 2009 to date are not included in the five volumes

