Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,653 personnel, drones in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, July 26, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, says it will deploy drones and 1,653 personnel for traffic control during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The Sector Commander, Mr Muhammad Hafiz, stated this in a statement signed by Usman Garba, the Acting Public Enlightenment Officer, on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hafiz disclosed that the deployment was imperative to ensure sanity and safety on the roads.

He said the drones would be deployed for aerial surveillance in collaboration with Kaduna State Drone Centre to monitor major corridors of Kaduna highways to identify traffic-related challenges.

Hafiz noted that the exercise was pursuant to the Corps’ 2020 strategic goals aimed at reducing road crashes by 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent by the end of the year.

“The deployment will include 28 patrol vehicles, eight ambulances, one tow truck and 14 patrol bikes, while 253 Officers, 900 Marshals and 500 Special Marshals along designated corridors and black spots across the State

“The plan is designed to address the perennial rise in the violation of traffic rules and regulations especially during festive season.

“The intensive special patrol is aimed at addressing the spate of avoidable road crashes usually associated with the surge of human and vehicular traffic across the country.

“It is an all inclusive exercise which will witness high visibility and intensive patrols.

“The special patrol will also be a prompt rescue service, strict enforcement of traffic rules and robust public enlightenment campaigns in Kaduna State,” he said.

Hafiz noted that the Corps would scale up awareness creation activities to promote respect for traffic rules and deal with obstructions on highways.

He said the Corps adopt proactive measures to againts road traffic regulation infractions such as overloading and other life-threatening traffic offences as well as enforce compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

The commander said: “Adherence to social distancing at transport terminals and in-travels will be enforce to curtail the spread of the pandemic.”

According to him, the personnel will be deploy on six major routes including: Kaduna-Abuja; Kaduna-Zaria, Zaria-Kano, Zaria-Giwa, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari and Kaduna-Kachia Highways.

Hafiz revealed further that a mobile court would be constituted to enhance speedy dispensation of traffic related offences.

“The 2020 Eid-el-Kabir patrol signifies the Corps intention within its powers to ensure zero road crashes, injury and death in addition to reduction of possible spread of COVID-19 Pandemic during the festive season.”

While calling on motorists to monitor drivers and report acts of recklessness, Hafiz warned that the Corps would enforce compliance to traffic rules and regulations.

