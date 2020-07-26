COVID-19: NGO donates food items, others to vulnerable communities in Kaduna

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna July 26, 2020 An NGO, Barkindo Rahama Initiative (BRAIN) on Sunday distributed food stuffs, face masks and hand sanitisers to less privileged persons in Abakwa and Unguwar Rimi Communities in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Presenting the items, the Chairperson of the organisation, Dr Ramatu Abarshi, said the distribution was part of its palliatives to vulnerable men and women to cushion the scourge of the COVID-19 in the society.

She said the efforts would go a long way toward alleviating the sufferings of Persons with Disability (PWD) and the less privileged ones in the society, particularly the advent of the virus, which had become a pandemic ravaging the world.

According to her, the group also conducts public enlightenment on preventive measures to enable Nigerians stay safe and healthy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abarshi urged people to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She noted that it was important at this time to render a helping hand to women, men and vulnerable people.

“Since COVID-19 was reported in Nigeria, our lives have never been the same. So, we decided to distribute foodstuffs because lack of what to eat is the main problem people are facing today.

“We want everyone to be safe; we want them to take care of themselves; we also want them to have food to eat.

“As you can see, the beneficiaries are the vulnerable people we have around; men and women who are poor and the less privileged in the society,” she said

Abarshi, who explained that the gesture was carried out across the whole state, called on other organisations and individuals to do same in order to provide succour to the poor in the society.

Speaking at the event, Hajiya Khadija Ardido, the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Women Wing, thanked BRAIN for the gesture, particularly, for reaching out to people at this trying times.

“So I want to appreciate them so much on behalf of the president and entire Fulani women and the beneficiaries for the gesture,

“It’s a way of sharing our solidarity, most especially to the vulnerable people because at this time things are so difficult for the people in our locality to have something to eat; because most of them live on what they make on a daily basis,’’ she said.

A beneficiary, Aisha Salisu, the Chairperson, PWD in Kaduna, who received the items on behalf of the association in Unguwan Rimi, appreciated the gesture and asked God to handsomely reward the donors.

