Clerics urge Nigerians to turn down evil, return to God’s foundation

By Jessica Onyegbule

Abuja, July 26, 2020 The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, on Sunday charged Nigerians to examine themselves and turn to God because Jesus Christ is the sure foundation and on Him the country must build.

Ndukuba, who gave the charge during a thanksgiving service of the first session of the 11th synod in Abuja, stressed that there was no point wasting more time in sin and iniquity.

While noting the theme as ”Building on the Sure Foundation” the Primate explained that the society which we live in today is full of evil and inequity starting from the home, church, political space and the entire country.

He said that the things happening around us showed that Nigerians had deviated from the part which God created for us.

”Nigeria is one of the most religious countries in the world, yet, there is no evil you will not find here.

“For instance, when a man rapes a child, is it the body that is attracting him or is it being possessed by demonic power that has changed his way of thinking?”

”In our today’s world the things that are evil that we should run away from are the things we glorify.

“Just look at the wickedness of killings going on in our nation, this means that we have lost the right foundation and we are building on the wrong foundation.

”We have left the foundation that God laid for us and we are building on the wrong foundation which we laid for ourselves, which is a foundation of selfishness, greed, wickedness, a foundation of destruction.

”We must join hands together and retrace our steps by moving to the right foundation, the wicked will surely be punished, now or hereafter. We will all stand to answer before God,” he said.

The Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Rev Joseph Akinfenwa, in his sermon urged Nigerians to stop glorifying evil and call a spade a spade.

Akinfenwa said that Jesus Christ is the only way and we must put our lives straight saying what shall it profit a man to steal money he could not use.

”Corruption is theft. We have a way of renaming atrocities to make them sound pleasant and suit us.

“Oil theft is called oil bunkering and immorality is called an affair, stealing is called embezzlement. This is wrong and we must turn away from evil.

”Anybody involved in corruption in any organisation is an enemy of the people and of God.

“The scriptures say, no corrupt, violent, immoral person, or homosexual will inherit the kingdom of God.

“Until we have a national guideline for behaviour and attitude towards assignments, and the expectations of the people are respected, we will not make a headway,” he said.

