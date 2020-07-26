Cleric enjoins Christians to show appreciation to God

By Maureen Ojinaka

Akpugo (Enugu State), July 26, 2020 The Priest-in-Charge, St. Stephen’s Methodist Church, Akpugo, near Enugu, Very Rev. Charles Ogbunisi, has enjoined Christians to show appreciation to God in order to attract His unlimited blessings.

Ogbunisi gave the advice in a sermon at a thanksgiving service for late Mr Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, the Chairman of Enugu State Football Association and Executive Member, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday.

The late NFF executive member was the husband of Mrs Chika Okenwa, the South-East Zonal Marketing Officer of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The cleric, quoting from 2nd Samuel, Chapter 7, verses 1-5, noted that nothing moves God more than a grateful heart filled with appreciation and thanksgiving.

He reminded the congregation that the Bible says that in all situations people should endeavour to give thanks to God.

“Men should know that we really own nothing. Even that which you think you have is given through God’s grace.

“So, why will it be hard for you to take a little from all you have to appreciate God for so much He has blessed you with?

“An appreciation with a cheerful heart can never go unnoticed and will be rewarded by the Almighty God, giver of all good things.

“In the holy scriptures, David gave and God in return, made his throne to last forever,’’ Ogbunisi, the Presbyter of Ebenezer Circuit, Methodist Diocese of Agbani, Enugu state, said.

Speaking, Mr Ikem Okenwa, brother to the deceased, thanked the church and the cleric for the service and for standing by the family in its trial time.

He also thanked the NFF and its subordinate bodies, football clubs, the committee of friends of the deceased and other groups for their support and roles in making Ofo-Okenwa’s burial a success.

“On behalf of the Okenwa Aneke extended family, I thank you people for standing by us; we pray that sudden death will never be your portion,’’ he added.

