APC UK thanks Nigerians for supporting Buhari’s govt.

Abuja, July 26, 2020 The UK chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their firm support to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in spite of the country’s challenges.

Mr Ade Omole, the leader of the chapter, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He assured that the President Buhari-led administration would not compromise to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the people in spite of the country’s challenges.

Omole said that whatever storm the country was presently going through would soon be over, adding that all that was needed was the support and encouragement of party members and Nigerians generally.

“We must always remember the cliché that a house divided against itself cannot stand, giving Nigerians electoral deliverables cannot be compromised by the Buhari-led administration,” Omole said.

He thanked the almighty God for preserving the life of Buhari, especially during his travails and the excruciating experience he had during the first two years of his first term in office.

“We believe strongly that his subsequent triumph against all dooms day prophesies could not have been by mundane, but an `empyrean cum ethereal’ powers.

“We pray that the president will be armed with wisdom, tenacity, determination and all the wherewithal that are necessary in delivering a legacy that will remain evergreen in the annals of Nigeria’s political history,” he said.

He, however, noted that in spite of the country’s current challenges, Buhari had recorded many firsts since his assumption as a civilian president in 2015.

The APC UK leader said that one of the many firsts of Buhari’s milestones was the payment of gratuity to the abandoned Biafra retired soldiers.

He said that the president also brought smiles on the faces of retired and abandoned pensioners of the defunct Nigerian Airways who were left by previous administrations by paying their retirement benefits.

He said the second Niger Bridge, a project that would revolutionise economic and industrial activities of the South-East geo-political zone was receiving adequate attention by the Buhari-led government.

Omole expressed optimism that one of the legacies the Buhari’s administration could leave behind aside its intractable fight against corruption and revamping infrastructural and economic decay was to deliver more on good governance.

He said the administration was also working to ensure that all government agencies and ministries delivered on their mandate geared toward lifting the masses out of poverty.

He thanked the president for instituting a forensic audit of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other government agencies in the country for transparency.

He said that though the confessions and revelations coming out of the corruption probe of the NDDC left a sour taste in the mouth, the Buhari-led administration was resolute in fighting corruption in the country.

He, therefore, commended the presidency for taking the resolve and showing to the world that the corruption fight was total and that there was no sacred cow.

Omole said the previous administration would have taken the reports and revelations coming out of the NDDC probe as a family affair and swept it under the carpet, thereby, bringing ridicule to the country before the international community.

He noted that the president, however, needed the support and cooperation of APC members both at home and in the Diaspora now than before to continue to deliver on the party’s electoral mandate.

He said that this would go a long way in making Nigerians repose their trusts more in the capacity of the APC to deliver good governance.

He said that party members must see political appointments as a call to service, and not an avenue for covetousness and avarice.

“Members must not be self-serving for this will put the party in serious electoral jeopardy in subsequent election year, especially in 2023.

“It will do the party no good at all if whatever legacy the Buhari-administration is laying at the moment is not consolidated by continuity in 2023.

“Therefore, party members must eschew all differences for the common political and electoral wellness of all; our activities must be centripetal but not centrifugal to the ideals and credit of our great party,” he said.

Omole also thanked Nigerians for standing firm behind the Buhari-administration in spite all the theatrics and cacophonic from the ongoing investigations and probes, particularly that of the NDDC.

He said that it was important for Nigerians to know that the recent revelations from the NDDC pointed to the fact that the Buhari-led administration was not joking about its fight against corruption.

He assured that the Buhari-led APC administration was serious about lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty by creating employment and revamping the economy.

He said that the recent happening in the country, especially the probe of the NDDC by the National Assembly would not be a distraction from good governance, but an impetus to unearth more.

“The race is on; the progressive trajectory is too important to be slowed down by unnecessary dramas.

“The APC-led government is resolute, resolved, committed, undaunted, unshaken and unfaltering in its efforts to leave a lasting legacy.

“The APC United Kingdom chapter will like to express its appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari on his efforts at combating in all fronts, the security imbroglio bedevilling the country.

“His resolve at nipping terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the bud is noted with hope against hopelessness of the past, optimism against despondency and result against deception,” Omole said.

He said that the chapter’s support for the APC in 2015 when it was in the opposition and in 2019 against all plots by the opposition, remained unshakable.

Omole assured that the chapter would continue with its unshaken support, encouragement and galvanise the public to help the Buhari-led government deliver the dividends of democracy and to leave a lasting legacy.

