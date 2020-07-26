1,775 babies delivered in OPM free hospitals – Management

By Emmanuel Afonne

Abuja, July 26, 2020 The management of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), free specialist hospital says about 1,775 babies have been delivered in its facilities located in Port Harcourt, Rivers, and Ohanku community in Abia.

A statement issued on Sunday by the OPM Public Relation Officer (PRO), Mr Gogo-Ogute Isaiah, said that 549 of the deliveries were recorded in their hospital in Rivers, while 1,226 were recorded in Abia.

Isaiah quoted the Director of the hospital Dr Enighe Ugboma, as saying that the babies delivered in Rivers were delivered by 527 mothers.

Ugboma who was speaking on the one year anniversary of the hospital in Rivers, noted that 1,179 women registered for antenatal in the last 12 months.

She stated that the OPM hospital in Abia which was established in 2012 had 1,226 deliveries since inception.

“We have a total of 1,775 births in Rivers and Abia, including four set of twins. About 1,711 are here for antenatal.

“As at July 19, 2020, 646 pregnant women are still undergoing free antenatal care services, expected to deliver soonest.

“More pregnant mothers will undergo free antenatal care services, as the Church depends solely on the members and intending members’ tithes and offerings to bankroll the administrative cost of the hospital and medical expenses of the beneficiaries,” the statement quoted Ugboma as saying.

One of the beneficiaries Mrs Vivian Okechukwu who was delivered of her baby through cesarean session in the free hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers, commended the founder for his charity.

“I was not charged anything; it was completely free,” she said.

Founder of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere said the vision of the free specialist hospital was conceived to reduce the rate of maternal mortality in the country.

He said the vision was also conceived to assist the less privileged in the society to deliver the babies without facing any financial difficulty.

Chinyere was also quoted as saying that the free hospitals are for Christians, Muslims and other religions in the country.

