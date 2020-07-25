U.S. Navy honours Nigerian officer for accountability

New York, July 24, 2020 The United States Navy has awarded a Nigerian officer, Lt Victor Agunbiade, its medal of commendation for his meritorious service.

The U.S Navy said Agunbiade effectively managed its largest cash disbursing office handling 45 million dollars (N17billion) in cash transaction.

This, it said, accounted for around 70 per cent of its overseas disbursing volume.

According to the award citation, Agunbiade earned the honour while serving as cash Disbursing Officer at the navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, between October, 2019, and July.

“Additionally, he managed 100 per cent accountability of 23 million dollars (N8.7 billion) across six rigorous inspections and independent audits with zero discrepancies.

“By his unswerving determination, wise judgment and complete dedication to duty, Agunbiade reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States naval service,” the citation read.

NAN reports that this is not the first time Agunbiade is getting special recognition in the U.S. Navy.

In 2018, he was named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, alongside 17 others, and honored at the annual Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington D.C.

Agunbiade enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a storekeeper in 2008, and was commissioned as a supply corps officer in 2013.

In

Local media quoted officials as saying he plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness.

He is also credited with strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...