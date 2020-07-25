Tinubu condoles Kwara governor over father’s death

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, July 25, 2020 Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has commiserated with the family of Kwara governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, over the passing of his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniy Abdulrasaq.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, made this known in his condolence message on Saturday in Lagos.

Abdulrasaq, who died at 93, was

the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria.

He described the death as the end of an important era in the country.

The APC leader also extended his condolences to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the good people of the state over the demise of their illustrious son

According to Tinubu, “the passing at 93 of the iconic patriot and elder statesman, popularly known as AGF, signifies the end of another era in the annals of Nigeria.

“AGF gave his very best to our country as a top legal practitioner, indeed the first lawyer to emerge from the Northern part. He also rose to become the Chairman, Council of Body of Benchers.

“The likes of AGF were the proverbial hewers of wood and drawers of water who laboured for the strong foundation upon which our dear country was erected.

“He was there in the thick of all the nationalistic struggles and negotiations during the transition from colonial era to an independent Nigeria.

“A nationalist in its true definition and a pan-Nigerian in all its adoring flavours, Papa Abdulrasaq did a lot for this country,” Tinubu said

The former governor noted that the deceased was an educationist and an active player during the nascent post-independence period of the 1960’s.

He said that the late Abdulrasaq helped to stitch together the multi-interest and diverse expectations of the people.

“The departure of the highly revered AGF, the father of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, has left a huge vacuum in our national life.

“I mourn with his brother, Alhaji Alimi Abdulrasaq, and their other siblings.

“I hope and pray that Munificent Allah grant them the strength and fortitude only He can provide in order to live after papa’s passing.

“May Almighty Allah also reward papa of his good deeds, forgive his shortcoming and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus,” Tinubu said

Journalists reports that the late Abdulrasaq was a foremost community leader, the Mutawalli of Ilorin Emirate and Tafida of Zaazau, Zaria.

He was a former president, Nigeria Stock Exchange, a politician and the first national legal adviser of the Northern Peoples Congress.

