Speaker, Emir of Ilorin, NlLDS DG commiserate with Gov. AbdulRazaq over father’s death

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin. July 25, 2020 The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi, has commiserated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the people of the Ilorin Emirate over the death of Kwara Governor’s father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu AbdulRazaq (SAN).

Journalists reports that the deceased, who was the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria died in the early hours of Saturday following an illness at the age of 93.

The speaker in his condolence message issued by his Media aide. Sheriff Ibrahim in Ilorin on Saturday, described the death of AbdulRazaq as a great loss to Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, honourable members, management and staff of the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly, I commiserate with His Excellency, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin over the demise of AbduGaniyu AbdulRasaq”, he said in a statement.

Danladi noted that AbdulRazaq’s death was not a loss for AbdulRazaq’s family alone but to the entirety of Kwarans and Nigerians at large in view of his monumental sacrifices and commitment to the development of Nigerian project.

The speaker prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

In a similar vein, the Emir of Ilorin commiserated with the entire Nigerians, Kwarans and the people of Ilorin Emirate over the death of the Mutawalen of Ilorin, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu AbdulRazaq.

The monarch, in his condolence message issued by his Media aide, AbdulAzeez Arowona in Ilorin on Saturday, specially condoled the AbdulRazaq family, the widow of the deceased, Hajia Raliat AbdulRazaq and Gov. AbdulRazaq.

The royal father described the late AbdulRazaq as an accomplished legal icon whose records as the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in the Northern region put Ilorin community on the global map.

Sulu-Gambari urged the governor and the entire AbdulRazaq family to find solace in the fact that the late sage lived a remarkable life worthy of emulation.

He prayed that Allah should forgive his misdeeds and grant him Al-janatul firdaus.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju-Sulaiman also commiserated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the demise of his father.

The director-general in his condolence message which he issued on Saturday, described the late Mutawalen of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau as a legal luminary whose death would not only be felt by the people of Kwara but the nation as a whole.

Olanrewaju-Sulaiman said that the late Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, who worked tirelessly toward advancing the legal profession in the country would be dearly missed.

He prayed Allah for the repose of the soul of the late AbdulRazaq and to grant the family and the people of Kwara the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN reports that late AbdulGaniyu AbdulRazaq was the first Finance Commissioner in Kwara.

