Sokoto Govt. approves N4.6 bn for schools, road projects

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto, July 24, 2020 The Sokoto State Government has approved N4.6 billion for the construction of two newly established schools and a road projects.

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isa Bajini, made the disclosure in a statement by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday in Sokoto.

Bajini disclosed that the projects were ratified by the State Executive Council (SEC) at its meeting in Sokoto.

Breaking down the figures, Bajini said that N2.4 billion was approved for the Government Girls Science Academy, Kasarawa and another N2 billion for the construction of the Abdullahi Barau Government Secondary School, Dogon Daji, respectively.

He said: “The sum of N212 million was approved for the construction of an 8.7 km Kwanar Kimba-Zamau Road in Dange Shuni and Kware Local Governments Areas of the state.

“Moreover; 15 junior secondary schools have been selected to serve as feeder to the new Girls Science Academy, Kasarawa.

“Upon completion, the school is expected to be a special science and technology hub for girls in the state.”

The commissioner revealed further that the SEC also approved a draft bill for the establishment of a Malaria Elimination Agency, to be presented to the House of Assembly for considerations.

