President Buhari’s administration delivering electoral promises, says APC

By Deji Abdulwahab

Abuja, July 24, 2020 The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption and improving the economy and livelihoods.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Nabena was reacting to a statement by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Secondus premised his call on insecurity and rising allegation of corruption.

Nabena, however, said: “Under the focused and sincere leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are already delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption and improving the economy and livelihoods.

“The PDP calls for the resignation of the President. How silly! Nobody expects the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their inglorious past and antecedents.

“We only reiterate that the PDP stays quiet while the President Muhammadu Buhari administration clear the rot they foisted on the country.

“Nigeria deserves a vibrant, purposeful and credible opposition not the laughing stock we have been subjected to in the name of the opposition PDP.

“It is well within the rights of PDP members to abandon a rudderless and sinking ship for the progressive fold. Going by the popular axiom: Why fly like a hen when you can soar like an Eagle?.

“We are particularly gladdened by the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara to the APC,” Nabena said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...