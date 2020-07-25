Police confirm kidnap of Tito Group CEO in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, July 24, 2020 The police command in Benue has said that unknown gunmen on Friday kidnapped a businessman, Chief Isaac Akinkumi, the CEO/MD Tito Group, at his Makurdi residence.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Makurdi by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene.

Anene said that the victim was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence located at Kanshio on the Makurdi/Otukpo road.

“Today, 24th July, 2020 at about 1.30pm Mr Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at Kanshio, Makurdi.

“Information gathered revealed that a gang of four armed men scaled the fence into his compound, forced his door open and took him to an unknown destination. Investigation is in progress.”

NAN reports that Tito Group are producers of the Tito Yoghurt and manage the Tito Restaurants in Benue and Nasarawa States.

