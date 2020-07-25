Oyo LCDA empowers farmers to boost food production, security

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, July 25, 2020 Aare Latosa Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Oyo State, has empowered some farmers across the council area, as part of efforts to boost agricultural production and ensure food security.

Mrs Yetunde Oladepo-Fadipe, the Council’s Head of Information Unit, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan.

Oladepo-Fadipe said that some tools were distributed to the farmers under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, which included Sprayers, Herbicides and Cutlasses.

The programme was also aimed at giving the farmers, opportunities to fumigate their crops to avert destruction caused by pests

She said that the Caretaker Chairman, Mr Kazeem Oshoniyi, distributed the various farm tools to the farmers to help boost their production and ensure food security.

Oshoniyi had during the empowerment programme urged the farmers to make good use of all tools distributed to them, promising that more would be done for them.

The statement also quoted Mr Adedayo Adesina, the Director of Agric and Natural Resources, as urging the farmers not to sell the tools given to them.

He expressed delight in the good gesture of Oshoniyi, describing the empowerment as impactful and laudable.

Chief Muraina Lakanpo, the Baale Agbe of Oyo State, who was also quoted as thanking the council boss for deeming it fit to embark on this impactful and people oriented programme.

He lauded chairman for transforming the council area within six months of his administration.

