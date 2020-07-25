Orji Kalu condoles with Abdulrasaq’s family over death of patriarch

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Abuja, July 25, 2020 The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, on Saturday in Abuja, commiserated with the government and people of Kwara over the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, (SAN) father of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The governor’s father died on Saturday at the age of 93.

In a message issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus.

The former governor of Abia also prayed to God to give the Abdulrasaq family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic qualities of the deceased, Kalu urged the Abdulrasaq family to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived a fulfilled life dedicated to humanity.

According to Kalu, the late prominent lawyer was a rare gem, whose good deeds will continue to speak for him.

He said, “Nigeria has lost a patriotic statesman in Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq.

“The late former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, played key roles in national development in various capacities in the private and public sectors.

“He also lived a purposeful life and left behind good legacies for his family members to sustain,’’Kalu said.

He sympathised with Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe and other members of the Abdulrasaq family over the demise of their patriarch.

