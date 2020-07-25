OPSN endorses Okonjo-Iweala for post of DG, WTO

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, July 24, 2020 The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) says it has endorsed and encouraged worldwide support for the election of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The endorsement is contained in a statement signed by Amb. Ayoola Olukanni, the Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), on Friday in Lagos for members of the OPSN.

Olukanni stated that the former Minister of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala, a world acclaimed economist, had distinguished herself at both national and international levels as a trade and development expert.

He added that in the search for a new Head of WTO, she was very qualified and suitable especially during the current global economic and trade challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He furthered that her knowledge of world trade and financial systems had endowed her as consultant to several governments across the world.

“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is a world acclaimed economist, adept in the workings of international financial and development systems as an Innovative Manager with a good grasp of the world economy and most importantly, trade, as a tool of development.

“Dr Okonjo-Iweala sits on the Boards of many International Organisations.

“Her performance on the Boards of these organisations show her as being effective and forthright with the required diplomatic skills and a mastery of the intricacies and politics of international trade.

“At this period when the international community is pondering which direction to go, on international trade, the WTO needs an internationalist, a world class diplomat with an understanding of the world trade system.

“Okonjo-Iweala would help steer the WTO in a new direction for the benefit of the global community and the recovery by nations, from negative economic impact post-Covid-19.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will bring to the WTO her knowledge as well as her experience and negotiating skills gathered from years of service.

“She served as a former Finance Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister, Managing-Director Operations of the World Bank, Special Envoy of the African Union for international financial support for Africa, WHO Special Envoy for access to COVID-19 support and Board membership.

“We commend and recommend Dr Okonjo-Iweala to all members of the World Trade Organisation for endorsement and support as the new WTO Director-General.

“We vouch for her preparedness to take up the challenges of a balanced, inclusive and effective WTO, good for the developed and developing world,” he said. (N

