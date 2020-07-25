Ondo 2020: Remain loyal to PDP, Deputy Governor urges supporters

By Segun Giwa

Akure, July 24, 2020 The Agboola Ajayi Campaign Organisation has urged its supporters to remain loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), notwithstanding the inability of the deputy governor to clinching the party’s ticket.

NAN reports Agboola Ajayi did not clinch the ticket of the PDP, losing to Mr Eyitayo Jegede, who became the party standard bearer in the Oct. 10 governorship election.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure by the Director-General of the campaign organisation, Mr Kola Ademujimi.

Ademujimi expressed appreciation to Ajayi for the maturity and level-headedness, which he exhibited even in the face of provocation and campaign of calumny.

He said that Ajayi’s performance at the primary, despite joining the party late, had shown him as a true grassroots politician.

“On behalf of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, we wish to thank all our supporters across the 19 local government areas of the state for their uncommon doggedness, commitment and excellent outing at the PDP governorship primaries on Wednesday.

“He has proved that he is a grassroots politician by polling 657 votes, coming second in a contest amongst seven other aspirants, barely 30 days after rejoining the PDP.

“This is why commendations have kept pouring in both within and outside the state. It was a great performance; a great day for him and democracy.

“We are equally using this medium to state unequivocally that PDP remains our party and we, therefore, want all our supporters to remain loyal to the party, as we work towards the way forward.

“Once again, we thank all of you for your high sense of commitment and loyalty,” Ademujimi said.

