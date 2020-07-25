Nigerian hip hop singer Okiki Bright releases new single ‘Ibile Lemi’

By Patricia Amogu

Abuja, July 25, 2020 Popular hip hop musician Mutiu Adekunle popularly known as Okiki Bright on Saturday released a new single titled Ibile Lemi.

“Ibile Lemi, which means,’I am a typical Yoruba person’ is a song that promotes the Yoruba culture and our culture as a people, and informs on the need to appreciate and cherish our culture,” he explained to the Newsmen in a telephone interview.

According to the fugi-pop artiste, Language is meant to promote love for one another. We have forgotten our language and culture, that is why there is no love anymore.

“So many things have replaced tradition and culture, hence, the need to create a reminder for everyone.

“Yorubas don’t speak their language anymore, the children no longer know how to prostrate to greet their parents in the morning.

“This generation is gradually losing the mindset of culture and embracing foreign traditions, let them think well and not lose our language,” he said.

He added that the youth these days were no longer paying attention to local indigenous music making it hard for singers to do local music.

He said that Ibile Lemi would change the narrative of music in Nigeria.

‘’I am doing this for the love of my culture, I love the Yoruba culture, and will only promote my culture,” he said.

The Oyo born singer who hails from Ijio meso in Oke Ogun has described his 31-year-old journey as one achieved through hard work and dedication.

He is mostly described as a worthy replacement for deceased Fuji-icon, Ayinde Barrister, due to his unique tone and line rendition.

Okiki also pledged to reward 50 people that first download the music with 1.5G data via the link , http://biglink.to/ibilelemi(NAN)

