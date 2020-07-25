Nasarawa emir endorse Sule-led administration to succeed

By Awayi Kuje

Nasarawa (Nasarawa State), July 24, 2020 The Emir of Nasarawa in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman, has called for continued support of his subjects and the people of the state for the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration to enable him succeed.

The emir, who made the call while receiving the governor in his palace on Friday, said that the continued support of the people to Sule would afford them the opportunity of enjoying more dividends of democracy.

According to the royal father, every individual and leader need the support of the people to succeed, hence his call.

“I want to appreciate Your Excellency for the visit and assure you of my readiness to continue to promote peace in my domain, in the state and Nigeria at large, considering the importance of peace to the development of the society.

“It is a known fact that no society or country can achieve meaningful development without peace. As peace is priceless and non-negotiable, and it is pivotal to the development of any society,” he said.

Usman urged the people of the area and Nigerians in general to continue to be their brothers’ keepers and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

Earlier, the governor said that the visit was to seek for the emir’s royal blessings.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to the development of infrastructure in order improve the standard of living of the people of the state.

