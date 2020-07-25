Gov. Abdul-Razaq of Kwara loses father

By Abiodun Esan

Ilorin, July 25, 2020 Abdul-Ganiyu Abdul-Razaq, father of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara is dead.

The deceased’s first son, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, who announced this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, said his father passed on at the of 93.

Abdul-Razaq said in the statement that the late SAN died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

“With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaq family of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State, hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, (OFR), at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2: 00 a.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020 (the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.).

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children, including incumbent Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of Kwara, and grandchildren.

“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly,” the deceased’s eldest son said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...