Flooding: Nasarawa Govt. demolishes 25 buildings along waterways

By Sunday John

Lafia, July 25, 2020 The Nasarawa State Government has demolished 25 buildings situated along water ways to avoid flooding in the state.

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Environmental Officer at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources made the disclosure on Saturday in Lafia after the monthly sanitation in the state.

According to the Environmental Officer, the demolition was aimed at mitigating against flooding as predicted by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

“NiMet predicted that flooding would occurred in 32 states including Nasarawa State, hence the need for precautionary measures to protect lives and property.

“The demolitions, which were carried out in Lafia, Akwanga and Karu Local Government Areas, were still ongoing to clear all waterways to ensure free flow of water and avoid flooding.

“So far, six structures were demolished in Lafia, two in Akwanga and 17 in Karu LGAs and the team from the state government is still working, to clear all water ways” the Environmental Officer added.

Mohammed also described the flooding that submerged six structures along UAC road in Lafia on Saturday (Today) as unfortunate.

He said the government had carried out sensitisation, advising people to clear drains in their areas and avoid building structures in waterways, but wandered why some people still do the contrary.

“We have gone to UAC road this morning and have taken records of the number of houses and property affected and will submit report for necessary action,” he said.

Mohammed, however, thanked God that no live was lost in the unfortunate incident.

On the monthly sanitation, the Environmental Officer, who is also the Chief Prosecuting Officer of the ministry, told newsmen that 27 persons were arraigned before a mobile court in Lafia for violating sanitation laws.

He said that the offenders were arrested at different locations going about their normal businesses during the sanitation hours of 7:00 to 10:00 a. m.

Nasarawa State Government had set aside last Saturday of every month for environmental sanitation.

