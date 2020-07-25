FCT agency cautions residents against driving during heavy rainfall

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, July 25, 2020 The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Saturday cautioned Abuja residents against driving during heavy downpour to avoid endangering their lives.

Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, gave the warning while reacting to flood incident that claimed the lives of some residents in Abuja recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pandemonium broke out in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT as early morning rain washed away many houses built on water ways and claimed some lives.

The heavy downpour which started around 2a.m. on Saturday, submerged several houses, carried away cars, pulled down buildings and submerged soakaways leaving them open and completely damaged.

The rain also cut the bridge leading to Ikwa, Yimi and other villages inside Zuba making motorists to seek alternative route to their destinations.

The FEMA boss, therefore, warned residents who built on flood plain to desist, stressing that residents must respect the master plan of FCT.

He also admonished people to ensure that all drainages are clean, revealing that what cause flood at “Giri-Gota was because people built on flood plain.”

“People should be careful when it is raining. They should not drive on water and also they should not build on flood plain.

“They must respect the master plan of FCT and ensure that all drainages are clean. What happened in Giri-Gota is because people built on flood plain.

“There is a building collapse in Dawaki as a result of the flood. Gwagwalada is flooded from Giri.

“A family of five are flooded at Giri, we got one body and still searching for four.

“We rescued six people and are admitted in the hospital. The flood has damaged a lot of houses and property especially at Gwagwalada.

“The residents are still saying some are missing but they cannot give us the identities of such persons who they claim to be missing,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...