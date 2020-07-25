Enugu NMA suspends chairman over alleged abuse of office

By Emmanuel Acha

Enugu, July 25, 2020 The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Branch, has suspended its Chairman, Dr Ike Okwesili, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The association has consequently appointed its Deputy Vice Chairman, Dr Onyekachi Ugwuonye, to act as chairman pending investigation of the matter by the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the association.

The branch made the disclosure in a statement signed by Ugwuonye in Enugu on Saturday.

It said that the suspension of Okwesili was aimed at improving the efficiency of the association.

It alleged that the suspended chairman unilaterally withdrew the rights and privileges of some members of the association without recourse to laid down procedures and thereby threw the association into chaos.

The branch said that its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee had been mandated to submit the outcome of its investigations into the activities of the suspended chairman during its forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

When contacted, Okwesili said that the ‘purported’ suspension was politically-motivated and unconstitutional.

He described the action as manifestation of “the rascality which is creeping into the medical profession”.

“They want to have their way simply because our election is coming up in two weeks’ time,” he said.

Okwesili said that the national leadership of the NMA had waded into the matter and would resolve all issues.

“This is a case of corruption fighting back. They want to enthrone leaders that will protect their unethical and unprofessional activities,” Okwesili said.

